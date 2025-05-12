DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: The Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Pakistan’s armed forces targeted 26 military sites including S-400 defence system in India.

The DG ISPR alongside senior officers of the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy addressed a press conference on Sunday following a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, providing a comprehensive account of Pakistan’s military response to what he described as “unprovoked Indian aggression.”

Lieutenant General Chaudhry declared that the Pakistan Army had fulfilled its pledges made to the nation, following days of intense cross-border hostilities. He presented an overview of “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” launched in retaliation to what he called “dastardly attacks” carried out by Indian forces on the night of May 6 and 7.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed new dimensions of Pakistan’s military strategy during “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” against India, highlighting the country’s use of drones, cyber capabilities, and simultaneous counter-terrorism operations.

Highlighting the military’s response, the DG ISPR revealed that the Pakistan’s armed forces targeted 26 military installations inside India that were involved in attacks on Pakistani civilians and infrastructure. “These included Indian Air Force and Army installations at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Adampur, Bhuj, Naliya, Bathinda, Poonch, Barnala, Harwara, Avantipur, Srinagar, Jammu, Mamoon, Ambala, Udhampur, and Pathankot — all of which sustained significant damage,” he stated.

He said that other key targets included BrahMos missile storage facilities in Fayaz and Nagrota, identified as the source of earlier missile attacks on Pakistani soil. S-400 missile batteries at Adampur and Poonch were also neutralised by the Pakistan Air Force.

He said that command and planning hubs — 10th Brigade and 80 Brigade at KG Top and Nowshera — which were directly involved in planning attacks that killed Pakistani children were also destroyed, he added. Furthermore, he said, intelligence fusion units and operational field elements in Rajouri and Nowshera, which were responsible for training and supporting proxy elements linked to terrorism in Pakistan were also destroyed. He added that missile facilities used to launch BrahMos missiles into Pakistani territory were also neutralised.

Describing Pakistan’s response as a “textbook demonstration” of joint military operations, he stressed the integration of all three military branches and advanced technologies. “It was enabled by real-time situational awareness, network-centric warfare capabilities, and seamless multi-domain operations,” he said.

He further highlighted the use of a wide array of modern weaponry including precision-guided long-range Fatah missiles (F1 and F2), air-launched precision munitions, long-range loitering munitions, and advanced artillery systems.

Answering the questions, he said that Indian-sponsored terror activity spikes during cross-border conflict. He said that India was directly involved in fomenting terrorism in Pakistan. In his briefing, he underscored the increasing technological sophistication of Pakistan’s military and its preparedness to engage across multiple domains in response to evolving regional threats. “India deployed drones not just for surveillance but to intimidate civilians by spreading fear,” he said. He said that Pakistan demonstrated its own advanced drone capabilities. He revealed, “Throughout ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’, dozens of Pakistani armed drones flew over major Indian cities and high-value political and government sites, including the capital, New Delhi.”

He said this manoeuvre was a deliberate show of strength. “From occupied Kashmir to Gujarat, we made it clear that Pakistan possesses lethal, long-range, unmanned capabilities, underscoring the futility of trying to dominate this domain.”

The DG ISPR further disclosed that Pakistan launched a “comprehensive and effective cyber-offensive” that temporarily disrupted and degraded critical Indian infrastructure and communication networks. These systems, he said, were actively supporting India’s military operations during the conflict.

“Let me tell you, the Pakistan Armed Forces possess an adequate suite of highly sophisticated, niche military technologies. What we used in this conflict was only a fraction of our capabilities—many remain undisclosed, reserved for future contingencies,” he stated.

Despite the show of force, Lt Gen Chaudhry insisted that Pakistan’s actions were measured. “Compared to India’s relentless provocations, our response has been precise, proportionate, and remarkably restrained,” he said. He said that Pakistan avoided civilian casualties and strictly targeted entities directly linked to hostile military actions against Pakistan.

The DG ISPR further stated that Pakistan’s military retaliation was not only proportionate and deliberate but also designed to uphold the country’s strategic deterrence posture. “No one should have any doubt,” he warned, “that whenever our sovereignty is threatened and our territorial integrity violated, the response will be comprehensive, retributive, and decisive,” he stressed.

During the press briefing, he also highlighted a concurrent surge in militant violence across Pakistan. “As our forces engaged on the eastern front, we witnessed an abnormal and immediate spike in India-sponsored terrorism within our borders,” he said. “This clearly vindicates Pakistan’s long-standing position that India is actively involved in fomenting terrorism here.”

Despite these challenges, he asserted that Pakistan’s military maintained operational effectiveness on both fronts. “Alongside ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’, our forces continued uninterrupted counterterrorism operations in the western region, ensuring national security on all fronts.”

Paying tribute to those who lost their lives, Lt Gen Chaudhry offered prayers for the swift recovery of the wounded and commended the efforts of Pakistan’s armed forces.

