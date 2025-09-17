BML 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
Pakistan

At least five Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 17 Sep, 2025 12:34pm

Security forces killed five terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Khuzdar District of Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” the ISPR said.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, the miliatry’s media wing said.

On September 12, security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mastung district of Balochistan.

The ISPR said that the terrorists had been involved in multiple attacks in the area.

Last month, Director General Lt Gen of ISPR Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry suggested residents of Balochistan to expose terrorists and their facilitators, adding the security forces must work together with the people and administration of Balochistan in this regard.

The DG ISPR also warned that any citizen who shelters terrorists or stores explosives in their home will have to face the consequences.

“We are made to believe that something is brewing in the minds of the people and youth of Balochistan against Pakistan.”

Balochistan terrorists attack Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

