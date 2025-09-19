KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (September 18, 2025)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 17-09-2025 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 15,500 280 15,780 15,880 -100/- Equivalent 40 KGS 16,611 300 16,911 17,018 -107/- ===========================================================================

