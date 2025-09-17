BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,070 Decreased By -44.3 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,321 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
KSE-100 ends flat after volatile session

BR Web Desk Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:18pm

A volatile session was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index oscillating both ways before settling flat on Wednesday.

The market began trading on a positive note with the KSE-100 Index hitting an intra-day high of 157,196.58. However, profit-taking was observed during the day, dragging the benchmark index to an intra-day low of 155,960.35.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 156,177.81, a decrease of 3.13 points.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance reiterated that Pakistan’s debt trajectory “is more sustainable today than suggested by headline rupee figures”, citing improvements in the debt-to-GDP ratio, early repayments of loans, lower interest costs, and a stronger external account.

On Tuesday, PSX extended its winning streak, buoyed by investor optimism after the State Bank’s reassuring remarks on the economy despite flood devastation in Eastern Punjab.

Internationally, shares edged lower on Wednesday as global markets counted down to an anticipated rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day and waited on signals around the extent of future easing.

The Fed is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 4.00%-4.25% range at the end of its monetary policy meeting later in the global day. The main focus beyond the rate decision will be on Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the outlook for US monetary policy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, after Wall Street closed lower.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.1% after a record close on Tuesday.

European and US stock futures were firmer after a largely soft cash session overnight. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.35%, German DAX futures gained 0.4% and FTSE futures added 0.2%. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, crept up 0.1%.

The Bank of Canada is also expected to cut rates on Wednesday to contend with a flagging labour market and trade frictions.

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating marginally in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. At close, the rupee settled at 281.50, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback.

