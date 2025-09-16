BML 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.49%)
BOP 19.82 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (6.73%)
CNERGY 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.07%)
CPHL 98.75 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.56%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.73 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.29%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.08%)
GCIL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
HUBC 197.25 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.07%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.09%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
MLCF 106.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.85%)
NBP 184.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.77%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.54%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.37%)
PPL 192.74 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.47%)
PREMA 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 32.71 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
PTC 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
SNGP 133.05 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.43%)
SSGC 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
TELE 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.75%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.62%)
TREET 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.02%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Markets

Equities surge, KSE-100 settles with nearly 800 points gain

BR Web Desk Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 04:47pm

Buying momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a gain of nearly 800 points on Tuesday, as investor sentiment remained upbeat amid supportive market cues.

Positive sentiments prevailed throughout the trading session, pushing the KSE-100 Index to an intra-day high of 156,467.91.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 156,180.94, an increase of 796.44 points or 0.51%.

As widely anticipated, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11%, citing the adverse impact of recent floods on the near-term macroeconomic outlook.

On Monday, the PSX opened the week on a bullish note as the index gained 944.82 points, or 0.61%, to close at 155,384.51.

Internationally, Asian stocks climbed on Tuesday while the dollar was on the back foot as investors bet the US Federal Reserve would resume its easing cycle this week and potentially leave the door open to further rate cuts.

Markets hardly reacted to news that the US Senate narrowly confirmed Stephen Miran to the Fed’s Board of Governors while a US appeals court separately declined to allow President Donald Trump to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Both moves were seen as unlikely to shift the needle for the Fed’s decision on Wednesday, where a 25-basis-point cut is fully priced in.

Expectations of imminent Fed rate cuts have kept the market mood buoyant over the past few sessions and sent stocks scaling new highs.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose to a more than four-year top early on Tuesday and last traded 0.3% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indexes notched fresh records.

Just as important for markets will be Fed members’ “dot plot” projections for rates and guidance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the extent and pace of any further easing.

Futures already have 127 bps worth of cuts priced in by July 2026, so anything less than dovish will disappoint investors.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating marginally in the inter-bank market to settle at 281.51.

