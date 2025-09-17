BML 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.49%)
CPHL 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
DCL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
DGKC 240.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.64%)
FCCL 57.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FFL 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
GCIL 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
HUBC 196.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.53%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KOSM 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.47%)
MLCF 105.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.41%)
NBP 182.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.63%)
PAEL 55.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.3%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
POWER 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PPL 189.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.3%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.65%)
PTC 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
SNGP 132.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.17%)
SSGC 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.66%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TREET 27.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 78.27 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (4.28%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 16,084 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
BR30 50,508 Increased By 91.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 156,185 Decreased By -215.1 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,683 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.22%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar and shares languish, gold glitters as Fed verdict looms large

  • Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.1% after a record close on Tuesday
Reuters Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 11:19am

TOKYO: The dollar was on the defensive, shares edged lower, and gold scaled new heights on Wednesday as global markets counted down to an anticipated rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day and waited on signals around the extent of future easing.

The euro surged to a four-year high against the greenback in the prior session on the Fed easing bets, while oil remained firm following Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries and ports.

The Fed is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 4.00%-4.25% range at the end of its monetary policy meeting later in the global day. The main focus beyond the rate decision will be on Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

“Markets are effectively daring the Fed to over-deliver on the dovish side,” said Dilin Wu, research strategist at Pepperstone. “The bigger question, though, is whether Powell can satisfy markets already leaning heavily on a dovish view, or whether conditions are ripe for a near-term shakeout in both USD and gold positioning.”

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, edged up 0.1% to 96.689 after a 0.7% slide on Tuesday to the lowest since early July.

The European single currency was down 0.1% at $1.1857, after touching $1.1867 on Tuesday, its highest level since September 2021.

The dollar was little changed at 146.52 yen following a 0.6% slide in the previous session.

“If the (Fed) chair is more dovish than expected, of course, you would expect that to weigh on the dollar, but really, how much more bearish can you get from here?” Mahjabeen Zaman, the head of foreign exchange research at ANZ, said on a podcast. “We’ve already got more than five cuts priced in for the cycle.”

Stephen Miran was sworn into his Fed position on Tuesday morning, after the U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed him to the central bank’s Board of Governors ahead of its policy meeting.

A U.S. appeals court separately declined to let President Donald Trump fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, after Wall Street closed lower.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.1% after a record close on Tuesday.

European and U.S. stock futures were firmer after a largely soft cash session overnight. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.35%, German DAX futures gained 0.4% and FTSE futures added 0.2%. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis , crept up 0.1%.

The Bank of Canada is also expected to cut rates on Wednesday to contend with a flagging labour market and trade frictions. Soft trade data from Japan showing exports fell for a fourth straight month in August highlighted the toll on major economies from the wide-ranging tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

U.S. crude dipped 0.05% to $64.49 a barrel after a three-day surge. Russia’s oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has warned producers they may have to cut output following Ukraine’s drone attacks on critical facilities, three industry sources said.

Spot gold edged slightly higher to $3,690.32 per ounce, after the yellow metal crossed $3,700 for the first time in the previous session.

Yuan Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Dollar and shares languish, gold glitters as Fed verdict looms large

Positive market sentiment lifts PSX in early trade

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia today for bilateral talks

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler warns used car imports could disrupt auto sector

Oil retreats but geopolitical jitters cap declines

Systems Limited eyes potential acquisition in IT services business

Pakistan’s meat exports get lift as TOMCL bags $7.5mn Chinese orders

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

Read more stories