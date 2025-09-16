BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Markets Print 2025-09-16

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Sunday, (September 15, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 13-09-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        15,800        280        16,080        16,080          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           16,933        300        17,233        17,233          NIL
===========================================================================

