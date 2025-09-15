BML 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BOP 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 97.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.14%)
DCL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
DGKC 232.48 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.22%)
FCCL 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.51%)
FFL 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.63%)
GCIL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
HUBC 192.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.24%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.57%)
MLCF 103.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.93%)
NBP 184.38 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.05%)
PAEL 54.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.28%)
POWER 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.93%)
PPL 190.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.36%)
PREMA 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.23%)
PRL 32.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.5%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SNGP 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.53%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 67.25 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (8.4%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 15,913 Increased By 63.1 (0.4%)
BR30 49,180 Increased By 261.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 154,928 Increased By 488.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 47,290 Increased By 169.9 (0.36%)
Sep 15, 2025
Chelsea’s Kerr makes scoring return after 20-month layoff

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2025 01:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sam Kerr said it was a relief to be back on the pitch again after the Chelsea striker scored on her return to action following 20 months on the sidelines due to a serious knee injury.

The 32-year-old injured her anterior cruciate ligament in January 2024 and had to sit out the Paris Olympics as well as Chelsea’s title-winning campaign last season.

Australia’s all-time leading scorer showed she was keen to make up for lost time, her 100th goal for Chelsea helping the side to a 3-1 victory over hosts Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

“It feels good,” she told Chelsea’s website.

Man City and Haaland clobber United 3-0 in Manchester derby

“I am really happy but a lot of relief. It’s been a long journey and I’m glad it’s over.” Scoring her 100th goal for Chelsea made the return even more special.

“To do it for such a massive club, and a club I love so dearly, is a massive achievement and something I am really proud of,” she added.

“I don’t reflect too much on my goals, but to score 100 for Chelsea is something I will keep with me forever.”

Kerr has won five league titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups since making her Chelsea debut in 2020, and manager Sonia Bompastor underlined her importance to the club.

“You know what Sam represents for Chelsea. For me, she’s an idol,” said the Frenchwoman.

“She doesn’t like being in front of everyone and getting the limelight, but she really deserves it. I think she needs to enjoy it as well because she’s been through tough moments.”

