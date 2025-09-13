BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 97.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-4.45%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
DGKC 231.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-1.43%)
FCCL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.96%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.99%)
GCIL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
HUBC 192.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.75%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.2%)
MLCF 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.66%)
NBP 180.68 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (2.69%)
PAEL 54.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
POWER 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
PPL 189.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.97%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
PRL 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.85%)
SNGP 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.09%)
SSGC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.14%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.64%)
TRG 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan to issue Panda bonds before December: report

BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:06pm

Pakistan is preparing to issue its first-ever tranche of Panda bonds before December this year, Bloomberg News reported.

As per the report, Pakistan aims to raise $250 million through the yuan-denominated debt. The bonds will be privately placed on China’s national interbank market and offered to qualified institutional investors.

“Indicative coupon of the bond is in the range of 3%-4% per annum with a three-year tenor,” the report said.

“The transaction is being structured with a consortium of financial advisers and underwriters like China International Capital Corporation Ltd. and Habib Bank Ltd.”

In July, Representatives of the Ministry of Finance initiated a series of pre-marketing investor meetings in Beijing, China, as part of a non-deal investor roadshow (NDR) in preparation for Pakistan’s debut Panda bond issuance.

The inaugural Panda bond is expected to be launched this year, following the completion of documentation and required approvals, including credit guarantees from multilateral development partners.

“Pakistan has previously issued many bonds in US dollars and euros, but we have not tapped into the Chinese capital market. We are very hopeful that during this calendar year, we will do that,” Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had said.

The Finance minister had also said that the size of the Panda bond issuance would be around $300 million.

Pakistan and China Panda Bonds

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan to issue Panda bonds before December: report

Imran Khan’s son Kasim warns Pakistan’s democracy is at stake, seeks global support

12 soldiers martyred, 35 Indian-backed terrorists killed in Bajaur, S Waziristan: ISPR

Emotions run high as Pakistan and India face off after May clashes

Gold price per tola sheds Rs200 in Pakistan

Wasim Akram tells Pakistan, India to forget noise and ‘enjoy’ Asia Cup clash

India provided only ‘limited’ flood info: FO

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

Floods: Bilawal urges Pakistan govt to seek international aid

PMO directs ministries to fill vacant positions on entities’ BoDs

Read more stories