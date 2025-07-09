Pakistan kick-starts preparation for issuance of debut Panda bond

KARACHI: Representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan, have initiated a series of pre-marketing investor meetings in Beijing, China, from July 7 till 11, 2025, as part of a non-deal investor roadshow (NDR) in preparation for Pakistan’s debut Panda Bond issuance.

The MoF delegation has held technical discussions with potential investors, underwriters, prospective guarantors, Chinese Rating Agency, and Chinese legal counsel.

Khurram Schehzad, advisor to the finance minister, said on Wednesday in a post on X that meetings were focused on Pakistan’s macroeconomic review and outlook, ongoing debt management reforms, and the structure and progress of the proposed Panda Bond transaction.

The discussions also covered regulatory processes, credit enhancement arrangements, and investor interest in the forthcoming issuance.

The NDR drew strong initial interest, signaling investor confidence in Pakistan’s reform trajectory and its growing credibility in international capital markets, according to the X post.

“The visit reflects the government’s commitment to proactive investor engagement and diversification of funding sources through access to China’s onshore capital market.”

The inaugural Panda Bond is expected to be launched this year, following the completion of documentation and required approvals, including credit guarantees from multilateral development partners.

“This milestone marks Pakistan’s strategic move to tap China’s deep and diversified onshore bond market, expand its investor base, and diversify funding sources through local currency instruments backed by multilateral partners.

“The successful NDR so far reflects the government’s commitment to innovative and forward-looking financial diplomacy - and sends a clear message: Pakistan is ready to enter new capital frontiers with confidence and credibility.”

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the size of the Panda Bond issuance would be around $300 million.