BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.72%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.03%)
DGKC 168.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
FCCL 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.69%)
HUBC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.65%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.89%)
LOTCHEM 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
MLCF 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
NBP 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 23.23 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (9.78%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
PPL 170.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.01%)
PREMA 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.62%)
PRL 33.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
SNGP 119.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.12%)
SSGC 45.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.15%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TPLP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
TRG 57.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
BR100 13,462 Decreased By -87.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 39,531 Decreased By -282.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 132,577 Decreased By -826.2 (-0.62%)
KSE30 40,359 Decreased By -292.7 (-0.72%)
Jul 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan kick-starts preparation for issuance of debut Panda bond

  • Govt officials initiate series of pre-marketing investor meetings in Beijing
Salman Siddiqui Published July 9, 2025 Updated July 9, 2025 06:48pm

KARACHI: Representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan, have initiated a series of pre-marketing investor meetings in Beijing, China, from July 7 till 11, 2025, as part of a non-deal investor roadshow (NDR) in preparation for Pakistan’s debut Panda Bond issuance.

The MoF delegation has held technical discussions with potential investors, underwriters, prospective guarantors, Chinese Rating Agency, and Chinese legal counsel.

Khurram Schehzad, advisor to the finance minister, said on Wednesday in a post on X that meetings were focused on Pakistan’s macroeconomic review and outlook, ongoing debt management reforms, and the structure and progress of the proposed Panda Bond transaction.

The discussions also covered regulatory processes, credit enhancement arrangements, and investor interest in the forthcoming issuance.

The NDR drew strong initial interest, signaling investor confidence in Pakistan’s reform trajectory and its growing credibility in international capital markets, according to the X post.

“The visit reflects the government’s commitment to proactive investor engagement and diversification of funding sources through access to China’s onshore capital market.”

The inaugural Panda Bond is expected to be launched this year, following the completion of documentation and required approvals, including credit guarantees from multilateral development partners.

Panda Bond: govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

“This milestone marks Pakistan’s strategic move to tap China’s deep and diversified onshore bond market, expand its investor base, and diversify funding sources through local currency instruments backed by multilateral partners.

“The successful NDR so far reflects the government’s commitment to innovative and forward-looking financial diplomacy - and sends a clear message: Pakistan is ready to enter new capital frontiers with confidence and credibility.”

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the size of the Panda Bond issuance would be around $300 million.

Panda Bond

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan kick-starts preparation for issuance of debut Panda bond

SBP to launch pilot for digital currency, says governor

DIB arranges $1bn sovereign financing for Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to boost ties, target $5 billion trade volume

Pakistan unveils 10-year national fisheries, aquaculture policy to boost blue economy

President Zardari gives assent to Virtual Assets Act, 2025

Notices issued to sugar mills for rehearing in cartelisation case

PIA privatization: Lucky Cement says no binding commitment yet

KSE-100 sheds over 800 points amid selling pressure

Pakistan’s software services exports surge to over $1bn for first time

Read more stories