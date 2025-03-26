Pakistan to issue first Panda Bond in China this calendar year: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has revealed that Pakistan is preparing to issue its first-ever Panda Bond in the Chinese market this calendar year.

“I have been advocating, and I am very keen, that Pakistan—taking advantage of the second-largest and deepest capital market in the world—goes for an inaugural Panda bond,” the minister said in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN).

“Pakistan has previously issued many bonds in US dollars and euros, but we have not tapped into the Chinese capital market. We are very hopeful that during this calendar year, we will do that.”

According to a Radio Pakistan report citing the interview, he highlighted agriculture, artificial intelligence, and technology as key sectors with strong potential for Chinese investment and technical assistance.

The Finance Minister commended China’s remarkable progress in green projects and environmental sustainability, describing it as a model for the world.

He expressed a desire to benefit from China’s expertise in these areas.

He highlighted China’s significant investments in Pakistan’s infrastructure and energy sectors under the Belt and Road Initiative as well as the technical and financial assistance provided by China.

The Finance Minister discussed efforts to revive Pakistan’s agricultural sector and transform it into a true engine of growth.

He mentioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tour to China last summer, during which the Prime Minister visited agricultural universities and observed vertical farming in Shaanxi Province.

He said around 1,000 Pakistani students and agricultural experts would soon come to China for training, skill development, and technology transfer under the guidance of Chinese experts.

He emphasized the enduring and sustainable long-term relationship between Pakistan and China, acknowledging the assistance provided by China to Pakistan.