KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (September 11, 2025)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 10-09-2025 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 15,900 280 16,180 16,080 +100/- Equivalent 40 KGS 17,040 300 17,340 17,233 +107/- ===========================================================================

