Sep 12, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-12

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday, (September 11, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 10-09-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        15,900        280        16,180        16,080       +100/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,040        300        17,340        17,233       +107/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Cotton prices Cotton Spot Rates KCA spot rates

