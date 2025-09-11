BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs4,100 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 11 Sep, 2025 03:42pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Thursday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs384,000 after a decline of Rs4,100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs329,218 after it lost Rs3,515.

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs388,100, after hitting record high on Tuesday.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,618 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $36, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola also declined Rs32 to reach at Rs4,326.

Moreover, international gold steadied near a record high on Thursday, as softer-than-expected US producer prices data reinforced expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week, while investors awaited US consumer inflation data due later in the day.

Spot gold held its ground at $3,636.59 per ounce, as of 0233 GMT.

Bullion hit a record high of $3,673.95 on Tuesday.

US gold futures for December delivery edged down 0.1% to $3,676.40.

