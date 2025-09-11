BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
BOP 18.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 102.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.66%)
DCL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
DGKC 239.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.06%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.86%)
GCIL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.97%)
HUBC 197.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.47%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KOSM 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.02%)
MLCF 107.89 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.98%)
NBP 177.76 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.25%)
PAEL 55.67 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.51%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
POWER 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PPL 194.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.87%)
PREMA 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
PRL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.36%)
PTC 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.81%)
SNGP 134.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
SSGC 45.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.82%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TPLP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.79%)
TRG 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.65%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 16,207 Increased By 32.6 (0.2%)
BR30 50,190 Increased By 262 (0.52%)
KSE100 157,492 Increased By 471.6 (0.3%)
KSE30 48,128 Increased By 48 (0.1%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hovers near record high as soft US data fuels rate-cut prospects

  • Spot gold held its ground at $3,636.59 per ounce
Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 11:06am

Gold steadied near a record high on Thursday, as softer-than-expected US producer prices data reinforced expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week, while investors awaited US consumer inflation data due later in the day.

Spot gold held its ground at $3,636.59 per ounce, as of 0233 GMT.

Bullion hit a record high of $3,673.95 on Tuesday.

US gold futures for December delivery edged down 0.1% to $3,676.40.

“Weak US macro data has been fueling gold’s recent climb; both the massive revisions to the labor data as well as the positive surprise in the PPI readings are leading to expectations that the Fed will lower rates at a much faster clip than previously expected,” said Marex analyst Edward Meir.

US producer prices unexpectedly fell in August due to lower trade services margins and modest increases in goods costs.

Investors are now focused on US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due at 1230 GMT, with a Reuters poll forecasting a 0.3% monthly increase in August following a 0.2% rise in July.

CPI is expected to have grown 2.9% year-on-year, compared with 2.7% in July. Unless CPI surprises negatively, it should continue to push prices higher, Meir said.

Weaker-than-expected nonfarm payroll data last week, along with revised estimates revealing 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March, have reinforced expectations of monetary easing.

Investors are also watching for weekly jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT, for additional insight into the US labor market.

The Fed is widely anticipated to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its meeting next Wednesday, while investors also priced in a slim possibility of 50-basis-point reduction, as per CME FedWatch tool.

Gold, which does not yield interest, tends to perform well in low-interest-rate environments.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s administration appealed on Wednesday a federal judge’s ruling that temporarily blocked the dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.1% at $41.09 per ounce.

Platinum steadied at $1,386.75 and palladium fell 0.1% to $1,172.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold hovers near record high as soft US data fuels rate-cut prospects

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Oil prices edge lower on concerns about weak US demand, oversupply

Pakistan’s top refiner Cnergyico to boost fuel oil exports as sales plummet

At least 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in three KP IBOs: ISPR

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Pakistan’s Avanceon secures $8.8mn contracts across Middle East

New York marks 9/11 attacks against divided backdrop

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Read more stories