Gold prices remain stable at Rs388,100

BR Web Desk Published 10 Sep, 2025 04:08pm

Gold prices in Pakistan remained stable on Wednesday at Rs388,100, after hitting record high the previous day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs332,733, as per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs388,100 after a gain of Rs4,100 during the day.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also remained stable at $3,654 as per APGJSA.

The silver price per tola also remained unchanged at Rs 4,358.

Similarly, international gold prices rose on Wednesday, holding above the critical $3,600-per-ounce level, buoyed by expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut this month, while key inflation reports due this week were also on investors’ radar.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,644.54 per ounce, as of 0652 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,673.95 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were flat at $3,683.

