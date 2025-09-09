BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-09

UAE Naval Forces’ Commander given Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)

Naveed Butt Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon the Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, Major General Humaid Abdulla Alremeithi, at a special investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The award was conferred upon him in recognition of his illustrious services and contributions towards strengthening Pakistan and United Arab Emirates’ defence relations.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, parliamentarians, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and other high ranking military authorities also attended the ceremony. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former Speaker of the National Assembly, and Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, former Chairman of the Senate, were also present on the occasion.

Later, during a meeting with the Commander, the President said the award was in recognition of his outstanding services and contributions. He added that the Commander’s visit reflected the enduring fraternal ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, which stand as a testament to the two countries’ shared commitment to deepening cooperation in all fields.

Highlighting the strong defence and security partnership between Pakistan and the UAE, the President expressed satisfaction over the active participation of the UAE Navy in Aman Dialogue-25 and Exercise Aman-25. He appreciated the confidence the UAE Navy has placed in the professional expertise of the Pakistan Navy and assured that the Pakistan Navy remains ready to support the UAE Navy’s manpower requirements in the future as well. The President emphasized the importance of further enhancing collaboration between the two naval forces.

The President underscored that Pakistan and the UAE enjoy extraordinary and exemplary relations, rooted in history and strengthened by enduring people-to-people bonds. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue working closely with the UAE to further strengthen these brotherly ties.

Speaking on the occasion, the UAE Commander informed the President that he has close ties with Pakistan, having spent four years in the country while graduating from the Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, held a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari.

During the meeting, the professional matters about the Pakistan Navy and the defence of Pakistan came under discussion.

The President appreciated the role of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the country’s maritime frontiers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan and UAE President Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan UAE ties Nishan e Imtiaz (Military) UAE Naval Forces Commander Major General Humaid Abdulla Alremeithi

Comments

200 characters

UAE Naval Forces’ Commander given Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)

Farmers’ bodies demand govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

FPCCI urges Nepra to reconsider cost escalations by Wapda

Read more stories