UAE Naval Forces’ Commander given Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon the Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, Major General Humaid Abdulla Alremeithi, at a special investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The award was conferred upon him in recognition of his illustrious services and contributions towards strengthening Pakistan and United Arab Emirates’ defence relations.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, parliamentarians, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and other high ranking military authorities also attended the ceremony. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former Speaker of the National Assembly, and Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, former Chairman of the Senate, were also present on the occasion.

Later, during a meeting with the Commander, the President said the award was in recognition of his outstanding services and contributions. He added that the Commander’s visit reflected the enduring fraternal ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, which stand as a testament to the two countries’ shared commitment to deepening cooperation in all fields.

Highlighting the strong defence and security partnership between Pakistan and the UAE, the President expressed satisfaction over the active participation of the UAE Navy in Aman Dialogue-25 and Exercise Aman-25. He appreciated the confidence the UAE Navy has placed in the professional expertise of the Pakistan Navy and assured that the Pakistan Navy remains ready to support the UAE Navy’s manpower requirements in the future as well. The President emphasized the importance of further enhancing collaboration between the two naval forces.

The President underscored that Pakistan and the UAE enjoy extraordinary and exemplary relations, rooted in history and strengthened by enduring people-to-people bonds. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue working closely with the UAE to further strengthen these brotherly ties.

Speaking on the occasion, the UAE Commander informed the President that he has close ties with Pakistan, having spent four years in the country while graduating from the Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, held a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari.

During the meeting, the professional matters about the Pakistan Navy and the defence of Pakistan came under discussion.

The President appreciated the role of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the country’s maritime frontiers.

