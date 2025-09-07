Torrential rains likely to lash Karachi for next three days, cause urban flooding: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday warned that torrential rains in Karachi and scores of other Sindh districts may cause urban flooding in the next three days.

The forecast has been given while downpour already lashed different parts of the province and outskirt areas of the port city today.

A low-pressure area over Karachi has intensified into a depression, bringing the tenth monsoon spell to the city and several districts across Sindh.

In the megalopolis, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Super Highway, Malir, Shah Latif, North Karachi and Bahria Town areas received heavy rains on Sunday, while dark clouds have covered the entire city.

According to the meteorological department, the rain-producing system is currently located over southwest Rajasthan in India, causing monsoon winds to enter Sindh. Under its influence, Karachi is expected to experience thundershowers from this evening until September 11.

“Depression over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujrat in India intensified further into Deep Depression over the same region. It is very likely to move westward and entered in Southeastern Sindh during next 24 hours. Due to this weather system strong Monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the Province,” the PMD said.

The weather advisory department warned of flash flooding in hill torrents of Dadu district and also said water level may rise in Hub dam.

More rains in flood effected arrears of the province may exacerbate the situation, it said, adding strong gusty winds may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the forecast period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. All concerned authorities are advised to remain high alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, a powerful flood wave that swept through Punjab has entered Sindh, raising water levels at major barrages across the province.

The Sindh Information Department said on Sunday very high flood levels were recorded at Head Panjnad, where inflow and outflow stood at 446,820 cusecs, up by 97,706 cusecs.

At Trimmu headworks, inflow and outflow were 508,371 cusecs, reported Aaj News.

At Guddu Barrage, inflow was 366,151 cusecs, while Sukkur Barrage recorded 329,990 cusecs. At Kotri Barrage, inflow stood at 245,000 cusecs and outflow at 226,497 cusecs, the department added.