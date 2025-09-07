Five killed as evacuation boat capsizes in flood-hit Multan

At least five people were killed and over a dozen rescued on Saturday after a boat evacuating residents capsized in flood-hit southern Punjab, the disaster agency said.

The disaster management authority said the boat overturned in Multan district due to strong currents but most passengers were rescued.

Earlier during the day, relief commissioner Nabil Javed said flooding from the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers has affected more than 4,100 villages, forcing over two million people to flee their homes.

Authorities have set up 423 relief camps, 512 medical facilities and 432 veterinary posts to protect both people and livestock, with more than 1.5 million animals relocated. At least 50 people have died in floodwaters this season, Javed added.

PM grieved at boat tragedy

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a rescue boat tragedy in Jalalpur Pirwala, the PM Office said.

The prime minister extended heartfelt condolences to the families of five people who lost their lives in the mishap and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of deceased, and patience for the bereaved families.

Directing authorities to expedite relief efforts, the premier said that rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas must be further accelerated and made more effective. He emphasised that timely and comprehensive assistance should be ensured for all displaced persons, the PMO added.

He also instructed that coordination and cooperation with provincial governments be further strengthened to enhance rescue and relief operations.

Highlighting the broader challenge, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan continues to suffer from the harmful effects of climate change despite contributing negligibly to global greenhouse gas emissions. He noted that Pakistan remained among the most affected countries in the world due to climate change.