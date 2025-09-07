BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
BOP 19.69 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.24%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
CPHL 96.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.08%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.84%)
FFL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
GCIL 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
HUBC 186.07 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (4.69%)
KEL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 109.33 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.16%)
NBP 171.98 Increased By ▲ 15.47 (9.88%)
PAEL 53.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
POWER 20.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.77%)
PPL 186.74 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.23%)
PREMA 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
PTC 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 121.49 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.76%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
TRG 59.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NDMA warns of urban flooding, hill torrents in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab

BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 03:36pm

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) on Sunday issued an alert warning of urban flooding and hill torrents in parts of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab during the ongoing monsoon spell.

According to the advisory, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in southeast Sindh between September 7 and 10, with lower coastal districts facing the risk of urban flooding.

The Keerthar Ranges, as well as Lasbela and Khuzdar in Balochistan, could also witness hill torrents due to overflowing streams.

The NEOC noted that the rains are linked to a weather system currently positioned over the Gujarat-Rajasthan border in India, which is moving westward and may affect Sindh, adjoining Balochistan and southern Punjab until September 10.

It further cautioned that the Suleiman Range and parts of southern Punjab may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, increasing water flows in local streams and posing flash flood risks.

The Centre urged the public to avoid crossing streams, ensure precautionary measures in low-lying areas, and follow local administration’s instructions in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, a powerful flood wave that swept through Punjab has entered Sindh, raising water levels at major barrages across the province.

The Sindh Information Department said on Sunday very high flood levels were recorded at Head Panjnad, where inflow and outflow stood at 446,820 cusecs, up by 97,706 cusecs.

At Trimmu headworks, inflow and outflow were 508,371 cusecs, reported Aaj News.

At Guddu Barrage, inflow was 366,151 cusecs, while Sukkur Barrage recorded 329,990 cusecs. At Kotri Barrage, inflow stood at 245,000 cusecs and outflow at 226,497 cusecs, the department added.

NDMA urban flooding flood situation monsoon rains in Pakistan floods in Sindh rain in Sindh urban floods in Sindh NDMA flood alert

Comments

200 characters

NDMA warns of urban flooding, hill torrents in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab

Torrential rains in Karachi may cause urban flooding in next three days: PMD

President Zardari pays tribute to PAF martyrs, veterans on Air Force Day

PAF’s victory in Bunyanum Marsoos demonstrates will, capability: Air Chief

Raging flood reaches Sindh, threatens major barrages

FIA conducts crackdowns against hundi-hawala, human smuggling networks

Five killed as evacuation boat capsizes in flood-hit Multan

President Zardari signs National Institute of Health (Reorganisation) Amendment Bill into law

First India-Pakistan match since conflict fires up Asia Cup

Infant among three killed in Russian attack that sets ablaze seat of Ukraine government

Read more stories