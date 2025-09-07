NDMA warns of urban flooding, hill torrents in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab

The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) on Sunday issued an alert warning of urban flooding and hill torrents in parts of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab during the ongoing monsoon spell.

According to the advisory, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in southeast Sindh between September 7 and 10, with lower coastal districts facing the risk of urban flooding.

The Keerthar Ranges, as well as Lasbela and Khuzdar in Balochistan, could also witness hill torrents due to overflowing streams.

The NEOC noted that the rains are linked to a weather system currently positioned over the Gujarat-Rajasthan border in India, which is moving westward and may affect Sindh, adjoining Balochistan and southern Punjab until September 10.

It further cautioned that the Suleiman Range and parts of southern Punjab may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, increasing water flows in local streams and posing flash flood risks.

The Centre urged the public to avoid crossing streams, ensure precautionary measures in low-lying areas, and follow local administration’s instructions in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, a powerful flood wave that swept through Punjab has entered Sindh, raising water levels at major barrages across the province.

The Sindh Information Department said on Sunday very high flood levels were recorded at Head Panjnad, where inflow and outflow stood at 446,820 cusecs, up by 97,706 cusecs.

At Trimmu headworks, inflow and outflow were 508,371 cusecs, reported Aaj News.

At Guddu Barrage, inflow was 366,151 cusecs, while Sukkur Barrage recorded 329,990 cusecs. At Kotri Barrage, inflow stood at 245,000 cusecs and outflow at 226,497 cusecs, the department added.