Pakistan

Raging flood reaches Sindh, threatens major barrages

BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 10:58am

A powerful flood wave that swept through Punjab has entered Sindh, raising water levels at major barrages across the province, officials said on Sunday.

The Sindh Information Department said very high flood levels were recorded at Head Panjnad, where inflow and outflow stood at 446,820 cusecs, up by 97,706 cusecs. At Trimmu headworks, inflow and outflow were 508,371 cusecs, reported Aaj News.

At Guddu Barrage, inflow was 366,151 cusecs, while Sukkur Barrage recorded 329,990 cusecs. At Kotri Barrage, inflow stood at 245,000 cusecs and outflow at 226,497 cusecs, the department added.

In Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, the Chenab River was in high flood at Liaquatpur. The collapse of the Zamindara embankment in Noorwala caused floodwaters to enter homes and schools, submerging crops.

US extends humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Pakistan

Rescue operations are underway as residents remain stranded in rising waters, according to local reports.

The department said Trimmu Barrage had registered a sharp increase of 112,576 cusecs in the past 12 hours, with inflow and outflow at 488,169 cusecs.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls in scores of other districts in Sindh province, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Tharparker, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allah Yar, Badin and Jamshoro from Saturday night till September 10, with occasional gaps.

