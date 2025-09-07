BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
BOP 19.69 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.24%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
CPHL 96.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.08%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.84%)
FFL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
GCIL 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
HUBC 186.07 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (4.69%)
KEL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 109.33 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.16%)
NBP 171.98 Increased By ▲ 15.47 (9.88%)
PAEL 53.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
POWER 20.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.77%)
PPL 186.74 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.23%)
PREMA 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
PTC 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 121.49 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.76%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
TRG 59.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Zardari pays tribute to PAF martyrs, veterans on Air Force Day

BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 12:32pm

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and ghazis of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), praising their courage and professionalism in defending the country’s skies.

In his message on the occasion of Air Force Day, the president said the PAF has a proud legacy, from the 1965 war to “Marka-e-Haq Bunyānum-Marsūs,” when its personnel demonstrated extraordinary bravery in the line of duty.

He said the nation owes a debt of gratitude to the heroes who laid down their lives for the motherland, adding that their sacrifices will continue to inspire future generations.

Prime Minister Sharif also lauded the PAF’s sacrifices, saying the force has always risen to the nation’s call, defending Pakistan’s skies with unmatched dedication. He said the courage and professionalism of the PAF serve as a source of pride for the entire nation.

Air Force Day is observed annually on September 7 to honour the role of PAF personnel in safeguarding the nation.

Earlier in the day, the PAF held ceremonies across all bases, with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu reiterating the force’s resolve to strengthen capabilities in line with evolving security challenges.

Pakistan Air Force President Asif Ali Zardari Air Force Day

Comments

200 characters

President Zardari pays tribute to PAF martyrs, veterans on Air Force Day

Pakistan Air Force observes Martyrs’ Day with ceremonies across bases

Raging flood reaches Sindh, threatens major barrages

FIA conducts crackdowns against hundi-hawala, human smuggling networks

First India-Pakistan match since conflict fires up Asia Cup

Infant among three killed in Russian attack that sets ablaze seat of Ukraine government

Tough negotiations and uncertainty ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Japan PM Ishiba set to resign, source says

In Pictures: Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated with religious fervour

Internet services in Pakistan ‘may be disrupted’ due to submarine cable cuts

Read more stories