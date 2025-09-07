President Zardari pays tribute to PAF martyrs, veterans on Air Force Day

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and ghazis of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), praising their courage and professionalism in defending the country’s skies.

In his message on the occasion of Air Force Day, the president said the PAF has a proud legacy, from the 1965 war to “Marka-e-Haq Bunyānum-Marsūs,” when its personnel demonstrated extraordinary bravery in the line of duty.

He said the nation owes a debt of gratitude to the heroes who laid down their lives for the motherland, adding that their sacrifices will continue to inspire future generations.

Prime Minister Sharif also lauded the PAF’s sacrifices, saying the force has always risen to the nation’s call, defending Pakistan’s skies with unmatched dedication. He said the courage and professionalism of the PAF serve as a source of pride for the entire nation.

Air Force Day is observed annually on September 7 to honour the role of PAF personnel in safeguarding the nation.

Earlier in the day, the PAF held ceremonies across all bases, with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu reiterating the force’s resolve to strengthen capabilities in line with evolving security challenges.