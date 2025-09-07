Pakistan Air Force observes Martyrs’ Day with ceremonies across bases

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) observed Martyrs’ Day on Sunday with solemn ceremonies across all bases, paying tribute to those who laid down their lives in defence of the country.

The day began with special prayers and Quran Khawani for martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars, as well as personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty since independence, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A central ceremony was held at Air Headquarters in Islamabad, attended by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, as the chief guest.

In his address, the Air Chief said the day symbolises the bravery, professionalism and spirit of sacrifice of Pakistan’s armed forces. He added that the PAF, fully cognizant of fast-changing security dynamics, remains committed to safeguarding the country’s aerial frontiers.

He paid homage to fallen heroes, saying their supreme sacrifices serve as an enduring example for future generations. He also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

The Air Chief further underlined the PAF’s resolve to enhance its capabilities in space, electronic warfare, cyber technologies, niche domains and indigenous defence production.

Later, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha.