PAF’s victory in Bunyanum Marsoos demonstrates will, capability: Air Chief

BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 04:46pm

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said on Sunday that the victory of Pakistan Air Force in Marka-e-Haq Bunyanum-Marsoos has once again proved the will and capability of the Air Force to guard aerial frontiers of the country.

He was addressing the central Martyrs’ Day ceremony at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu emphasised that Martyrs’ Day symbolises the extraordinary bravery, impeccable professionalism and unparalleled spirit of sacrifice demonstrated by the Armed Forces of Pakistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Air Chief further underlined the PAF’s resolve to enhance its capabilities in space, electronic warfare, cyber technologies, niche domains and indigenous defence production.

He added that the PAF, fully cognizant of fast-changing security dynamics, remains committed to safeguarding the country’s aerial frontiers.

PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Pakistan Air Force for its courage, sacrifices

The Air Chief underscored the proud legacy of sacrifice, courage and professionalism that defines the Pakistan Air Force.

He paid homage to fallen heroes, saying their supreme sacrifices serve as an enduring example for future generations.

He also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Later, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha.

