Poor quality rice seized by EU in 2024: Only 3 DPP officials dismissed to shield ‘big fish’, Senate panel told

Fazal Sher Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel was informed on Thursday that the approval of 104 consignments of substandard rice intercepted by the European Union in 2024 was allegedly granted at the highest level, but only three officials from the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) were dismissed, apparently to shield the big fish truly responsible.

The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research, chaired by Masroor Ahsan, was briefed on the matter.

Saleem Mandviwalla, a member of the committee, said that the approval came straight from the top, yet the real culprits continue to dodge accountability.

“From what I’ve learnt, the green light came from the highest echelons, but those truly responsible are still walking free,” he said bluntly.

Mandviwalla urged the committee to summon the dismissed officers as well as those who conducted the inquiry to clarify the facts, suggesting the three officials were made scapegoats.

Another member of the panel, Dost Muhammad criticised a recurring pattern in the country where senior officials are protected while junior staff are punished following scandals.

“The big fish are never touched,” he added.

The committee chairman highlighted repeated violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in exports, citing mango exports to Iran as an example.

During the session, Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), Amir Mohiuddin, was asked about the required qualifications for the Director General (DG) of the DPP.

He said the position requires a BSc (Hons) in Agriculture with specialisation in Entomology, Plant Protection, Plant Pathology, or an equivalent degree from a Higher Education Commission-recognised (HEC) university.

However, when questioned about the current DG’s qualifications, the secretary admitted the post was held by a senior customs officer, not a technical expert.

He justified this appointment by citing a lack of qualified candidates at the appropriate grade. The secretary also confirmed that the previous DG was removed following the rice export scandal in December 2024.

Chairman Ahsan criticised the ministry’s failure to appoint a suitable replacement despite committee recommendations.

“You have failed to implement the committee’s recommendation. This shows a lack of authority, and action should be taken against you for the mismanagement in the DPP,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

