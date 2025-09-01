BML 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
Pakistan

Heavy rains trigger urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

BR Web Desk Published 01 Sep, 2025 10:29pm

Torrential rains lashed Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Monday, flooding streets and swelling storm drains, Aaj News reported.

Several roads in the capital resembled ponds, with dozens of vehicles stranded as rainfall disrupted daily life. In G-11, submerged streets left cars stuck, while heavy downpour turned several neighbourhoods into waterlogged zones.

According to the report, 99mm of rain was recorded in H-8, 76mm in Golra, 63mm in New Katarian, and 42mm in Pirwadhai.

Punjab floods washed away thousands of villages and farms; now the devastation threatens Pakistan’s economy

In Rawalpindi, rainfall measured 25mm in Shamsabad, 35mm in Pirwadhai, 60mm in New Katarian, and 5mm in Chaklala and Gawalmandi.

Authorities said storm drains across the twin cities were overflowing, with water in Nullah Leh at Katarian rising to 15.7 feet, close to the danger mark.

Evacuation operations were underway in low-lying areas around Katarian and Gawalmandi, while rescue teams remained on high alert.

Punjab floods kill 30; authorities breach dykes to divert rising waters

Officials warned of more rain in the coming days, advising residents to avoid storm drains and cooperate with authorities to minimise risks.

The Met Office also forecast showers in Kashmir, Murree, Abbottabad, and Mansehra, with heavy rain and strong winds likely in Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Bagh, and Haveli.

