India’s release of water may trigger ‘exceptionally high floods’ in Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a flood alert as very high to exceptionally high floods are expected in Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers from Tuesday to Thursday, if water is released from Indian reservoirs.

Across the fertile plains of Punjab, families are already struggling to rebuild their lives after the worst flooding in decades swept away homes, destroyed crops, and drowned livestock.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab said more than two million people have been affected, with more than 2,000 villages inundated.

Around 760,000 people and 516,000 animals have been evacuated, and at least 33 people have died in less than a week.

Officials say the floods are the worst in decades, with major dams near capacity, and more rain is forecast.

The PMD’s FFD warned that “very high to exceptionally high flows (subject to releases from Indian reservoirs) in Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers are expected, along with the associated nullahs of Ravi and Chenab rivers during September 2 and 4 (then continue downstream onwards).”

It said exceptionally high flood level will continue in Sutlej river at Ganda Singh Wala. Chenab river at Panjand is expected to attain very high to exceptionally high flood level during September 4 to 5.

Whereas, Indus river at Guddu is expected to attain very high flood during September 6 to 7, the FFD said.

View the flooding situation, the PMD’s department has requested all concerned deputy commissioners and chairmen district disaster management authorities and other relevant authoritiesto take all necessary mitigation measures.

“All concerned authorities/chairmen ddmas are advised to remain alert round the clock and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation,” it added.

Meanwhile the Met Office has forecast that torrential rains are expected over upper catchments of Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers, as well as in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions, from September 1 to 3. These downpours will occur as a result of the combined effect of monsoon weather systems present over southwest Haryana state in India and its adjoining areas, while a strong trough of a westerly wave lies over the northern parts of the country.

“Scattered thunderstorm rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in the upper catchments of river Jhelum and Gujrat division during the period,” the PMD said.

Today’s hydrological situation

The Chenab river is in very high flood level at Trimmu, at Khanki and Qadirabad is in medium flood and at Marala is in low flood level, the FFD said.

The Ravi river at Balloki, Sidhnai, Shahdara, Jassar is in very high, high, medium and low flood level, respectively.

The Indus river is at low flood level at Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri.

Data of the river Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala was not received by the FFD. However, it is expected that River Sutlej is flowing at exceptionally high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala, high flood level at Sulemanki, and low flood level at Head Islam.

The flood division warned that urban flooding is expected in Lahore and Gujranwala and Gujrat divisions during next three days.