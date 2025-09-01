BML 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (4.6%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
DGKC 208.68 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.58%)
FCCL 59.08 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (6.7%)
FFL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.09%)
GCIL 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
HUBC 164.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 103.99 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.28%)
NBP 153.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (3.42%)
PAEL 52.54 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (10.01%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.38%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
POWER 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.18%)
PPL 179.44 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.2%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.03%)
PRL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.49%)
PTC 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 115.38 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.69%)
SSGC 41.06 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.6%)
TELE 8.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.08%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 15,234 Increased By 149.6 (0.99%)
BR30 44,810 Increased By 797.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 149,971 Increased By 1353.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 45,655 Increased By 407.2 (0.9%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

India’s release of water may trigger ‘exceptionally high floods’ in Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab

  • Torrential rains expected in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions
BR Web Desk Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 03:27pm
A woman carries a baby as next to his family members, who are on a motorbike, stands on a flooded road following monsoon rains and rising water levels of the Chenab River, in Chiniot district, on August 30, 2025. Photo: Reuters
A woman carries a baby as next to his family members, who are on a motorbike, stands on a flooded road following monsoon rains and rising water levels of the Chenab River, in Chiniot district, on August 30, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a flood alert as very high to exceptionally high floods are expected in Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers from Tuesday to Thursday, if water is released from Indian reservoirs.

Across the fertile plains of Punjab, families are already struggling to rebuild their lives after the worst flooding in decades swept away homes, destroyed crops, and drowned livestock.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab said more than two million people have been affected, with more than 2,000 villages inundated.

Around 760,000 people and 516,000 animals have been evacuated, and at least 33 people have died in less than a week.

Officials say the floods are the worst in decades, with major dams near capacity, and more rain is forecast.

The PMD’s FFD warned that “very high to exceptionally high flows (subject to releases from Indian reservoirs) in Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers are expected, along with the associated nullahs of Ravi and Chenab rivers during September 2 and 4 (then continue downstream onwards).”

Punjab floods washed away thousands of villages and farms; now the devastation threatens Pakistan’s economy

It said exceptionally high flood level will continue in Sutlej river at Ganda Singh Wala. Chenab river at Panjand is expected to attain very high to exceptionally high flood level during September 4 to 5.

Whereas, Indus river at Guddu is expected to attain very high flood during September 6 to 7, the FFD said.

View the flooding situation, the PMD’s department has requested all concerned deputy commissioners and chairmen district disaster management authorities and other relevant authoritiesto take all necessary mitigation measures.

“All concerned authorities/chairmen ddmas are advised to remain alert round the clock and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation,” it added.

Meanwhile the Met Office has forecast that torrential rains are expected over upper catchments of Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers, as well as in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions, from September 1 to 3. These downpours will occur as a result of the combined effect of monsoon weather systems present over southwest Haryana state in India and its adjoining areas, while a strong trough of a westerly wave lies over the northern parts of the country.

Torrential rains likely to lash Islamabad, different Punjab districts till Wednesday: NDMA

“Scattered thunderstorm rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in the upper catchments of river Jhelum and Gujrat division during the period,” the PMD said.

Today’s hydrological situation

The Chenab river is in very high flood level at Trimmu, at Khanki and Qadirabad is in medium flood and at Marala is in low flood level, the FFD said.

The Ravi river at Balloki, Sidhnai, Shahdara, Jassar is in very high, high, medium and low flood level, respectively.

The Indus river is at low flood level at Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri.

Data of the river Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala was not received by the FFD. However, it is expected that River Sutlej is flowing at exceptionally high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala, high flood level at Sulemanki, and low flood level at Head Islam.

The flood division warned that urban flooding is expected in Lahore and Gujranwala and Gujrat divisions during next three days.

monsoon rains flash floods urban flooding Floods in Pakistan Punjab floods floods in Punjab Heavy rains in Punjab

Comments

200 characters

India’s release of water may trigger ‘exceptionally high floods’ in Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 3% in August 2025

Pakistani rupee sees 17th consecutive gain against US dollar

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills 800, injures 2,800

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 settles near 150,000

Pakistan respects all international, bilateral treaties, expect same from SCO members: PM Shehbaz

Gold sets new all-time high in Pakistan, reaches Rs370,700

Pakistan govt helicopter crash kills five in Diamer: police

Pakistan eyes stronger capital market ties with China, says Aurangzeb

Torrential rains likely to lash Islamabad, different Punjab districts till Wednesday: NDMA

Read more stories