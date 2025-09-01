BML 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
BOP 16.58 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (10.02%)
CNERGY 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
CPHL 90.34 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.06%)
DCL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
DGKC 208.35 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.42%)
FCCL 55.95 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.05%)
FFL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.21%)
GCIL 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.6%)
HUBC 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.44%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.37%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
MLCF 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.86%)
NBP 152.50 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.74%)
PAEL 51.90 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.82%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
POWER 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PPL 178.22 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.51%)
PREMA 42.16 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.98%)
PRL 31.76 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.69%)
PTC 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SNGP 115.45 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.75%)
SSGC 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
TPLP 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.24%)
TREET 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.66%)
TRG 56.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,211 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
BR30 44,521 Increased By 508.8 (1.16%)
KSE100 149,535 Increased By 917.1 (0.62%)
KSE30 45,515 Increased By 266.9 (0.59%)
Sep 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab floods washed away thousands of villages and farms; now the devastation threatens Pakistan’s economy

  • More than two million people have been affected, says PDMA
Reuters Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 12:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CHINIOT: Across the fertile plains of Pakistan’s Punjab, families are struggling to rebuild their lives after the worst flooding in decades swept away homes, destroyed crops, and drowned livestock.

“Thirteen of my 15 acres are gone,” said Muhammad Amjad, 45, a rice and potato farmer in Chiniot, as he stood by submerged fields. “Our rice is completely destroyed. Women and children have evacuated. Men are left guarding what remains.”

The provincial disaster management authority said more than two million people have been affected, with more than 2,000 villages inundated.

Approximately 760,000 people and 516,000 animals have been evacuated, and at least 33 people have died in less than a week.

Amish Sultan, 50, lost his only source of income.

“I have 10 buffaloes. They’re so weak there’s no milk left for my children, let alone to sell. I used to earn 100,000 to 150,000 rupees a month. That stability is gone.”

Farm labourer Mehdi Hassan, 40, said entire neighbourhoods were washed away.

“My home is completely destroyed. We’ve been left on the roadside with whatever we could carry. We tried to build our own dams but the water still took everything.”

Punjab floods kill 30; authorities breach dykes to divert rising waters

Officials say the floods are the worst in decades, with major dams near capacity, and more rain is forecast.

Bumper to bust

Farmers and exporters warn the impact on agriculture will be staggering. Rice, sugarcane, maize, vegetables, and cotton fields across Punjab are under water.

“We were expecting a bumper rice crop this year,” said Ibrahim Shafiq, export manager at Latif Rice Mills.

“Paddy was forecast to open at 3,200–3,600 rupees per 40kg, but with flood damage, prices could rise to 5,000–5,500. That will push rice prices up for local consumers and make us uncompetitive against India internationally.”

Cotton losses also threaten the textile industry, which makes up more than half of Pakistan’s exports, at a time when the country faces a 19% U.S. tariff in its biggest market.

Agriculture technology firm Farmdar said the damage is likely to be exponential, given the vast stretches of farmland along the rivers now under water.

Ghasharib Shoukat, co-founder of commodities platform Zarai Mandi warned wheat, vegetable, and cotton shortages would ripple through supply chains, hurting exports and household budgets.

The disaster comes at a sensitive moment for Pakistan’s fragile economy. Inflation had cooled to 4.1% in July from 11.1% a year earlier, and food inflation, which spiked above 50% in 2023, had eased.

Officials now expect the August inflation reading, due Monday, to come in at 4–5%, with food shortages already driving prices higher. Analysts say delayed wheat sowing, shrinking rice exports and the need to import cotton will deepen the pressure.

Tents now, tomorrow unknown

The destruction extends beyond fields. In Lahore, 38-year-old rickshaw driver Aslam said he waded through six feet (two metres) of water to pull his three-wheeler vehicle to safety.

“I’ve lived near the Ravi all my life and it never flooded my home before. This time it came inside in hours. If I hadn’t saved my rickshaw, we would have lost everything. It is my only livelihood,” said Aslam, who is now living in a relief tent.

A muddy tent city has been erected near the Ravi River, where families huddle under tarpaulins and tents, some beside foul-smelling drains.

About 150 to 200 camps have been set up for the displaced just in that area, said Dr. Ijaz Nazeer of Al Khidmat Foundation. Each tent is home to around five to eight people.

Flood fury in Punjab

With three of Pakistan’s main rivers in flood, authorities in the Punjab have set up 511 relief camps, 351 medical sites, and 321 veterinary facilities, evacuating nearly 481,000 people and 405,000 animals so far. More than 15,000 police officers have been deployed as monsoon rains continue.

Farmers and experts warn the cost of recovery will run into billions of rupees to rebuild homes and re-establish farms.

Farmer and activist Aamer Hayat Bhandara said unless the recovery is supported, food insecurity will deepen.

“Farmers grow the food that sustains us all. If they are left alone in times of disaster, the whole nation will suffer,” he said.

Pakistan flash floods flood victims urban flooding Floods in Pakistan Punjab floods River Ravi Chiniot PAKISTAN RIVER

Comments

200 characters

Punjab floods washed away thousands of villages and farms; now the devastation threatens Pakistan’s economy

Positive sentiments return, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

Pakistan respects all international, bilateral treaties, expect same from SCO members: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan government helicopter crash kills five: police

Pakistan eyes stronger capital market ties with China, says Aurangzeb

Floods likely to pull Pakistan’s GDP growth down

PM Shehbaz, Iranian President Pezeshkian review bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

ADB reaffirms its support to Pakistan

Oil holds in tight range as rising output offsets Russia supply disruptions

Read more stories