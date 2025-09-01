Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, slashes diesel’s by Rs3 per litre

Pakistan government on Sunday kept the petrol price unchanged for the next fifteen days, and reduced the price of diesel by Rs3 per litre.

As per a notification from the Finance Division, the price of petrol will remain same at Rs264.61 per litre, while the new price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) is Rs269.99 per litre.

The new prices take effect from September 1.

The rate of Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) was reduced by Rs1.46 to Rs176.81 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) was decreased by Rs2.40 to Rs159.76 per litre.