Downpour, water discharge by India likely to trigger ‘severe flood’ in Ravi river

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued alert for severe flood in Ravi river, amid forecast of downpour in the river’s upper catchment areas from August 30 to September 3 and expected water discharge by India from Thein Dam.

Due to flood, a significant rise in River Ravi’s flow is anticipated, the NDMA said in a handout.

“At present, the water flow at Balloki point on River Ravi is about 147,000 cusecs. Between September 2 and 3, this flood is expected to reach Sadhanai, with flows ranging between 125,000 to 150,000 cusecs. At Sadhanai, this huge inflow of water may create a severe flood situation,” it said.

The disaster management authority said due to the flood situation in River Ravi, Lahore City and Raiwind areas of Lahore are expected to be affected.

“Other areas likely to be affected are Kasur, Pattoki, Okara, Renala Khurd, Depalpur, Gogera, Tandlianwala, Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Adda Hakim, and Sadhanai,” it said.

At least 20 dead as ‘exceptionally high’ floods continue to threaten Punjab amid heavy rain forecast

Meanwhile, the NDMA said, River Chenab is currently experiencing a severe flood situation with a flow of 855,000 cusecs at Chiniot bridge.

On the prime minister’s directives, the NDMA is monitoring all rescue and relief operations, it said, adding the NDMA is working in coordination with civil and military institutions.

Residents living along riverbanks and waterways are advised to immediately move to safe locations, strictly follow the instructions of local administration and contact rescue teams in case of emergencies, avoid all unnecessary travel to flood-affected areas and keep an emergency kit (water, food, medicines) ready and secure important documents.

Pakistan has for several weeks been battling monsoon rains, with more than 210,000 people displaced, including 40,000 who left voluntarily after flood warnings since August 14.

The official death toll from the country’s floods since the start of the monsoon season in late June stood at 820 on Friday, half of them in August.

Railway embankment blown up to divert flood

About 30 villages saved from flooding through successful breaching of Chund Railway Embankment by blowing up its three sections in Jhang, the NDMA said on Friday.

After consultation with the civil administration, the NDMA said, it was decided to blow up three sections of the Jhang Chund railway embankment using explosives to avert flood threat. Teams of the Pakistan Army carried out the breaching operation, it added.

First section was breached at 1:20 pm, second section at 3:42 pm and third section at 4:19 pm.

Through this operation, out of the 496,000 cusecs of water passing through Jhang bridge, about 100,000 to 150,000 cusecs was diverted, thereby changing the flood’s course.

By diverting the floodwaters, 25-30 villages were saved, the disaster management authority said.

This breaching operation proved crucial in controlling the floodwaters and protecting major cities, agricultural land, and infrastructure from potential devastation, it maintained.