Textile sector keeps exports in positive trajectory: PBS

ISLAMABAD: Impressive performance of the textile sector kept the exports in a positive trajectory despite the poor performance of other exporting sectors.

Whereas, the import bill is also showing an upward trend because of a sharp increase in the imports of petroleum products and palm oil, which made the imports costlier by 23 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

According to the advance release of foreign trade figures of July FY26 by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports in July totalled $2.69 billion as compared to $2.48 billion in June FY25, showing an increase of 8.44 per cent over June 2025 and of 16.43 per cent as compared to $2.31 billion in July 2024.

Pakistan’s textile exports rise 7.22% YoY

Textile exports went up by 32.13 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 10.37 per cent on a month-on-month basis. In July, textile exports were $1.68 billion compared to $1.52 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. Knitwear exports up by 46.42 per cent, readymade garments, 38.22 per cent and bedwear 41 per cent on a YoY basis.

According to experts, the US trade disputes with China and India and the ongoing political uncertainty in Bangladesh created a favourable market for Pakistani textile goods in the international market as majority of buyers from the US, European Union and even ME countries prefer Pakistan to get orders on time.

Rice exports rose merely 1 per cent in July FY26 mainly, because of massive decline of 38 per cent in the exports of Basmati rice. Fruit exports also go up by 46.6 per cent on a YoY basis.

Exports of food products showed a decline of 10.25 per cent in July FY25 on a year-on-year basis but were up by 16.13 per cent on a month-on-month basis. Export of petroleum products and coal declined by 23.7 per cent and carpets by 8.71 per cent.

In terms of US dollars, the imports in July 2025 totalled $5.87 billion as compared to $5.35 billion in June 2025, showing an increase of 9.58 per cent over June 2025 and of 23.13 per cent as compared to $4.76 billion in July 2024.

During July FY26, palm oil imports shot up by 28.8 per cent, petroleum products 29.9 per cent, iron and steel 42.4 per cent and mobile phones 130 per cent on a YoY basis. Whereas, petroleum crude imports were down by 12.59 per cent, electrical machinery and apparatus 14.7 per cent and LNG 28.9 per cent on a YoY basis.

