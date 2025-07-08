Pakistan’s textile exports rise 7.22% YoY

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile exports for fiscal year 2025 clocked in at $17.88 billion, up by 7.22 percent year-on-year (YoY) compared to $16.68 billion in fiscal year 2024.

According to data from the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), textile exports were down by 7.36 percent compared to the peak of $19.3 billion in fiscal year 2022.

Jul-Mar textile group exports up 9.38pc to $13.613bn YoY

Textile exports stood at $1.53 billion in June 2025, showing an increase of 7.75 percent on a YoY basis compared to $1.42 billion in June 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025