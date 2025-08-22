BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Markets Print 2025-08-22

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (August 20, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 19-08-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,200        280        16,480        16,480          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,361        300        17,661        17,661          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

