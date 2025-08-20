BML 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Punjab CM visits Honda Company HQs in Tokyo

Published 20 Aug, 2025 03:24am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif during her visit to the headquarters of Honda Company in Tokyo met company’s Executive Vice President Noriya Kayahara.

Matters pertaining to enhancing strategic cooperation between the Punjab government and Honda Company, local production and assembling of electric vehicles were discussed. Both agreed to benefit from the experiences of Japan, especially Honda, to make the youth skilled in this sector.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz informed him about the establishment of an EV depot for 1500 electric buses by the Punjab government in collaboration with the private sector. She while talking with the Executive Vice President of Honda company said that Honda’s cooperation in promoting the culture of electric vehicles in Punjab will be appreciated. She said that Punjab has a great potential to become the largest market for electric vehicles.

She highlighted, “Punjab provides excellent investment opportunities, as it is an ideal location for assembling and manufacturing electric vehicles with skilled labour.” she outlined, “We want to establish battery charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and bikes in urban and semi-urban areas of Punjab. We will welcome the collaboration of Honda Company for establishing state-of-the-art vehicle testing lab. The Punjab government is providing excellent incentives and opportunities to foreign investors.”

She revealed, “The Punjab government will start a new era by launching a high-speed train project between Lahore and Rawalpindi. The Tourist Glass Train project starting from Rawalpindi to Murree will promote tourism in the province.” She emphasized, “We want to improve vehicle safety standards to reduce accidents.”

The Vice President of Honda Company accorded a warm reception to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and appreciated her vision and passion for the development and uplift of the province.

