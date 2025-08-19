Karachi & Hyderabad: CM reviews uplift projects worth Rs78bn

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting to review the Development Portfolio of the Local Government Department for the financial year 2025-26, which stands at Rs 78.087 billion.

The CM said that Rs 78.087 billion is allocated for 765 development schemes - 696 ongoing schemes and 60 new schemes, including 16 carry-forward schemes and 44 new schemes in the portfolio.

Additionally, Rs 8288.680 million has been allocated for nine schemes included in the Mega Projects Karachi. He also reviewed mega development schemes of Karachi and Hyderabad, being undertaken by the LG Department.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by LG Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Finance Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, LG Secretary Waseem Shamshad and other senior officers.

The CM was told that this year’s allocation is Rs 86,375.6 million, against which Rs 23,390.821 million have been released, while the utilisation is recorded at Rs1412.293 million. The overall progress on the ongoing schemes was reported at 7 per cent while the news schemes have been approved by the P&D recently.

Karachi Development Schemes: The CM was briefed that Karachi has six major development schemes worth Rs 8.2 billion. These include the establishment of Allama Iqbal Park in the FB Area, the rehabilitation of Nehr-e-Khayam in District South, the construction of a sports complex in District Central, the reconstruction of the Korangi Causeway, and road construction in Sachal Goth.

Additionally, there are efforts to rehabilitate the drainage system in Manzoor Colony, stormwater drain projects including works on Thado Nallah, Mehran Drain, Malir River at N-5 Murghi Khana, and junction works on the Korangi Causeway at Shahrah-e-Bhutto.

The CM directed the LG Department to accelerate progress on these mega schemes, announcing that he would personally visit project sites soon. “We must speed up the implementation of Karachi’s development projects,” he said.

Karachi also has 13 new schemes planned for FY 2025–26, including development of old city areas and major business districts, rehabilitation of old KMC markets, road restoration from Check Post-4 (Malir Cantt) to M-9 Motorway, road construction from Check Post-3 to Shahrah-e-Bhutto, development of IB Soomro Avenue and Memon Mamar roads, construction of roads in Shah Faisal Colony, storm-water drain rehabilitation, link roads to Shahrah-e-Bhutto, new roads from Gulshan-e-Hadeed Mor to Allah Wali Chowrangi, from Hub River Road (Turi Bangash) to Ittehad Town, the Karachi Traffic Corridor Project, a flyover crossing at Gujjar Nallah, construction on Sir Shah Suleman Road, Kidney Hill Park at the Bird Aviary site, development of Gutter Baghicha as a public park, upgrades at various graveyards, construction of a hockey ground near Ziauddin Hospital in Nazimabad.

Hyderabad Development Schemes: The CM was also briefed on three new schemes for Hyderabad under the 2025–26 worth Rs4.4 billion, including a 23-inch diameter water supply scheme connecting the Combined Channel to a 6 MGD filtration plant at Latifabad Unit-4, costing Rs 1.2 billion, Construction of a 6 MGD Rapid Gravity Water Treatment Plant at Masri Goth, Qasimabad, with a cost of Rs 2 billion and Establishment of a six-MGD Water Filtration Plant at Khanpota.

The CM instructed officials to start work immediately on these projects, emphasising that Hyderabad’s road infrastructure had already been improved, and the completion of water and filtration schemes would resolve long-standing issues of the city.

