Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday slightly increased the rate of RLNG for both gas companies- Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by 1.46 percent for August as compared with July.

According to the notification, for SNGPL consumers, the transmission rate has increased by $0.1432 per mmbtu from $10.8338 to $10.9770 per mmbtu and on distribution side the price has increased by $0.1543 per mmbtu from $11.5787 to $11.7330 per mmbtu.

For SSGC consumers, the transmission rate has increased by $0.1384 per mmbtu from $9.4713 to $ 9.6097 per mmbtu and on distribution side the price has increased by $0.1548 per mmbtu from $10.5737 to $10.7285 per mmbtu.

The slight increase in RLNG prices is due to slight increase in DES price.

The price calculation is based at 10 RLNG cargos at average DES rate of &7.9808 per mmbtu.

