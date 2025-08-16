F-Class shooter Mohsin Nawaz honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s F-Class long-range shooting ace, Mohsin Nawaz, has been conferred the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the sport and a series of remarkable international achievements.

President Asif Ali Zardari announced the honor, which will be officially presented at the Pakistan Day investiture ceremony on March 23, 2026, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Nawaz, honored in the sports category, joins other distinguished athletes whose accomplishments have elevated Pakistan’s profile globally.

Hailing from Faisalabad and also a seasoned sports psychologist, Nawaz has been instrumental in putting Pakistan on the world map of competitive shooting. His recent feats include winning silver in the Day One Aggregate and bronze in the 1000-yard event at the 2024 European Long Range Shooting Championship, alongside a top 15 overall ranking. He also secured silver in the 300 yards category at the 2024 F Class Imperial Championship, placing in the top eight overall. These victories brought his international medal tally to 10—making him the first Pakistani civilian to medal in these European categories.

Nawaz’s breakthrough came in 2023 when he won silver at the European Long Range Shooting Championship, equaling the European record at 800 yards. Earlier, he dominated the 2022 Western Bisley Long Range Championship with three gold and two silver medals, and earned podium finishes at major events in the USA, South Africa, and Europe since 2016.

In a testament to his stature, Nawaz holds lifetime memberships with both the National Rifle Association (NRA) UK and USA and is Pakistan’s first holder of NRA USA mid and long-range classifications. He also serves as brand ambassador for KAHLES Sports Optics and Peregrine Bullets, and is actively working to develop Pakistan’s shooting infrastructure, mentor emerging talent, and advocate for policy reforms in the sport.

With eyes now set on the 2026 World Championship, Nawaz’s journey continues to inspire a new generation of Pakistani marksmen—cementing his legacy as one of the nation’s most accomplished shooters.

