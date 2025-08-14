BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Monitoring Desk Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited all political parties of the country to become part of Misaq-i-Istehkam-i-Pakistan (Charter for Stability of Pakistan) on the occasion of festivities to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day.

A special grand ceremony was held in Islamabad’s Jinnah Sports Stadium with senior civil and military leadership present on the occasion.

Among the senior dignitaries present at the event are President Asif Ali Zardari, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Inter Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, federal and state ministers and foreign officials.

President, PM, armed forces reiterate support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

Addressing the event, PM Shehbaz said: “The time has come for us to move beyond political division, personal interest and empty slogans to adopt collective thinking for Pakistan.

On this great day today, I once again, with an open heart, invite all political parties, stakeholders and civil society to become part of Misaq-i-Istehkam-i-Pakistan.”

