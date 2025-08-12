GCUH Alumni Association opens first-ever Karachi chapter office

KARACHI: The Alumni Association of Government College University Hyderabad (GCUH) Karachi chapter has inaugurated its first-ever office in Clifton, Karachi. The ceremony, held earlier today, was led by Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Chairman of the Alumni Advisory Board, with Iqbal Qureshi, Patron-in-Chief, and Dr Ashfaq Qureshi, President of the Alumni Association also in attendance.

The event commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a ceremonial cake-cutting. During his speech, Dr Rajput commended Amin Yousuf, Secretary of the Karachi chapter, for his dedication and swift work in establishing the office. He also expressed gratitude to Mr Iqbal Qureshi for his generous contribution of the office space, which was provided at no cost.

