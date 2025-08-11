President Zardari, PM Shehbaz pledge to strive for equal rights of minorities

In separate messages on the National Minorities Day, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday renewed their pledge to strive for religious freedom and equal rights of minorities in the country.

They said Pakistan considers the unforgettable services rendered by minorities in every walk of life as its national asset.

The National Minorities Day is being observed today with the aim to highlight minorities’ religious and socio-economic rights in Pakistan.

The declaration to mark National Minorities Day was adopted as part of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to help and secure those belonging to religious, linguistic, national or ethnic minority groups.

The day marks Quaid-e-Azam’s historic speech to the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, in which he pledged equal rights and freedom of religion for all citizens.

In his message, President Zardari reaffirmed the commitment to safeguarding and advancing the rights of minorities, the President House said.

“This day reflects Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a Pakistan where every citizen lives in equality, harmony, and mutual respect.

“It is also an occasion to acknowledge the contributions of our minority communities to nation-building. They have served the country with dedication in the armed forces, judiciary, civil services, education and healthcare,” he said.

The president said minorities’ patriotism and service remain a source of pride for the entire nation.

“The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all citizens, irrespective of religion, caste, creed, or colour. It safeguards the legitimate interests of minorities, ensuring their political, economic, religious,social, and cultural rights,” he said.

Zardari said Pakistan has taken a number of measures for the welfare and empowerment of minorities. These include the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities, allocation of Minorities Welfare Fund, restoration and preservation of places of worship and provision of scholarships and financial assistance to minority students, he maintained.

“In 2009, during my first tenure as president of Pakistan, the government declared August 11 as Minorities Day to reaffirm our national commitment to equality, inclusion, and the recognition of minority rights. We continue to promote interfaith dialogue and ensure meaningful participation of minorities in every sphere of national life,” he said.

PM Shehbaz, in his message, said the entire nation is marking the Minorities Day to appreciate their key role in the country’s development and progress and for protection of minorities’ rights, the PM Office said.

“The historic speech of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on August 11, 1947, is an ideological guarantee for the secure future of minorities in Pakistan,” he said.

The premier said many Pakistani sons belonging to the minority communities have bravely sacrificed their lives in the defence of the country. “We pay a heartfelt tribute to them,” he added.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani extended heartfelt congratulations to all religious and linguistic minorities across the country on the occasion of International Minorities Day and expressed his best wishes for their prosperity and progress.

He stated that the Constitution and laws of Pakistan provide equal rights to all citizens without discrimination, and effective legislation has been enacted at the national level to protect, promote, and implement the rights of minorities.

“The role of minorities in the country’s development, stability, and harmony is highly important and commendable,” the Senate chairman stressed. He said that minorities have consistently rendered significant services in various fields of life, and particularly at the parliamentary level, women belonging to minority communities have been given full representation, reflecting democratic values and an inclusive style of governance.