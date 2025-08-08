BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 Index closes marginally lower after late-session selling

BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 06:55pm

Profit-taking was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) during the second half of the trading session on Friday, which erased all intra-day gains and pushed the market into the negative territory.

Market kicked off trading on a positive note, leading the KSE0-100 to an intra-day high of 146,813.43.

However, investors soon resorted to profit-taking in the second half of the trading session, dragging the index to an intra-day low of 144,917.19.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 145,382.80, down by 264.34 points or 0.18%.

Top positive contribution to the index came from ENGROH, FFC, OGDC and MCB, as they cumulatively contributed 395 points to the index. On the other hand, EFERT, LUCK, SYS, MARI and HUBC lost value to weigh down on the index by 399 points, brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

KSE 100 increased 3.08% on week-on-week (WoW) basis.

“This gain can be largely be attributed to buying by mutual funds on inflow of funds as equities performance continue to outshine other asset classes,” Topline said.

On Thursday, PSX extended its record-breaking rally as bullish sentiment persisted amid strong buying from local mutual funds. The KSE-100 Index reached another record, making an all-time closing high of 145,647.14 points, which was 558.64 points or 0.39%.

Internationally, Japanese shares surged on Friday after positive earnings reports and expectations that the US would remove overlapping tariffs on the country’s goods, while shares were down in other Asian markets after a late retreat on Wall Street during the previous session.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4% with Hong Kong’s market leading declines, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses after nearing a one-week high.

Meanwhile, Japanese stocks soared, with the Nikkei 225 up 2% and the Topix index hitting a fresh record, trading above 3,000 for the first time.

Shares in SoftBank Group rallied as much as 11% after the technology investor reported that it swung back to profit in the first quarter. Sony Group gained 6%, adding to its earnings-fuelled 4.1% advance from Thursday.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.4%, on track to extend gains into a third day.

The rally for stocks comes “against the backdrop of an emerging titanic dovish pivot at the Federal Reserve,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG in Sydney.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would nominate Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran for the vacant seat at the Federal Reserve while the White House seeks a permanent addition to the central bank’s governing board and continues its search for a new Fed chair.

The market is also digesting a Bloomberg News report that Fed Governor Christopher Waller is the top candidate to replace Chair Jerome Powell, whose term ends on May 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee maintained its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Friday. At close, the currency settled at 282.47, a gain of Re0.09.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 548.05 million from 712.53 million recorded in the previous close.

The value of shares rose to Rs45.49 billion from Rs55.68 billion in the previous session.

Pak Petroleum was the volume leader with 21.97 million shares, followed by B.O.Punjab with 21.26 million shares, and Loads Limited with 20.56 million shares.

Shares of 482 companies were traded on Friday, of which 151 registered an increase, 296 recorded a fall, while 35 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 Index closes marginally lower after late-session selling

Apex court rejects stay order plea on auction of Bahria Town properties

NA confirms removal of Omar Ayub as Opposition Leader

India pauses plans to buy US arms after Trump’s tariffs

Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza amounts to dangerous escalation: PM Shehbaz

Govt, FFCL discuss fertiliser supply, pricing ahead of cropping seasons

Security forces kill 33 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt suspends mobile data service in Balochistan province for three weeks

Pakistan Petroleum thwarts ransomware attempt, says no critical data compromised

Read more stories