BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BOP 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
CPHL 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.74%)
DCL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.93%)
DGKC 182.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.83%)
FCCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.78%)
GCIL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.4%)
HUBC 165.00 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.52%)
KEL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1%)
MLCF 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.09%)
NBP 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.88%)
PAEL 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
PPL 191.50 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (6.19%)
PREMA 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PRL 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.14%)
PTC 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
SNGP 122.94 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.34%)
SSGC 43.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
TRG 57.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,880 Increased By 23.5 (0.16%)
BR30 42,611 Increased By 267.7 (0.63%)
KSE100 145,647 Increased By 558.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 44,758 Increased By 45.5 (0.1%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Records tumble at PSX as buying rally continues

  • KSE-100 settles at 145,647.13, following a gain of over 550 points
BR Web Desk Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 03:43pm
Photo: Reuters/File
Photo: Reuters/File

Buying momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), fueled by a strong economic outlook and robust corporate earnings, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling at a new record high on Thursday.

Positive sentiment prevailed for most of the trading session, driving the KSE-100 Index to an intra-day high of 146,081.02.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 145,647.13, a new record high, following an increase of 558.64 points or 0.39%.

On Wednesday, the PSX sustained its record-breaking rally as the benchmark KSE-100 Index soared by 2,051 points, or 1.43%, to settle at an all-time closing high of 145,088.50 points.

In a Prime Minister’s Office statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction as the stock exchange index surpassed the 145,000-point mark, signalling increased investor confidence in government policies.

PM attributed the surge in stock market activity to business-friendly reforms and said providing support for investment remains a top priority for his administration.

International markets

Asian equities rose on Thursday, with Japanese shares hitting a record high, as tech-led gains on Wall Street, upbeat earnings and growing expectations for U.S. rate cuts boosted sentiment.

The prospect of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine also underpinned sentiment, benefiting the euro, while weighing on oil prices as traders gauged the outlook for sanctions on Moscow.

At the same time, markets largely shook off Trump’s latest tariff threats, including an additional 25% tariff on India over purchases of Russian oil and a threatened 100% duty on chips.

Japan’s broad Topix index rose 0.9% to reach an all-time high, with the more tech-focused Nikkei also gaining by about the same margin.

Taiwan’s stock benchmark surged 2.3% to a more than one-year peak. South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%, and mainland Chinese blue chips advanced 0.3%.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Records tumble at PSX as buying rally continues

Blast claims three lives, injures 14 in South Waziristan’s Wana area

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery to buy its first Nigerian Bonny Light oil from Vitol, sources say

Gold price per tola reaches Rs362,200 in Pakistan

Seven injured as factory building collapses due to fire in Karachi

Pakistani textile exporter to establish subsidiary in US to tap global markets

Pakistan risks wasting ‘golden opportunity’ in US market: FPCCI

Pakistan’s renewable rush: Another textile firm plans 7.2MW solar system

Meat exporter TOMCL qualifies for all Carrefour retail networks in UAE

Read more stories