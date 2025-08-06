BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Markets Print 2025-08-06

Nikkei moves up to track Wall Street gains

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street’s strong finish overnight, while losses in chip-related stocks capped gains.

The Nikkei snapped two straight sessions of losses to end 0.64% higher at 40,549.54. The broader Topix climbed 0.7% at 2,936.54. On Monday, all three major US stock indexes logged their steepest daily percentage climb since May 27, as investors sought bargains after Friday’s selloff and ramped up bets for a September rate cut following a weaker-than-expected jobs data.

In Japan, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries jumped 5.72% as the heavy machinery maker clinched a landmark A$10 billion ($6.5 billion) deal to build Australia’s next-generation warships.

Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 2.68% to lend the strongest boost to the Nikkei. Of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) prime market, 74% rose, 21% fell and 3% traded flat.

SoftBank Group US stock indexes Japan’s Nikkei share

