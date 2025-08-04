Pakistan grants first-ever ferry licence for routes to Iran, gulf countries

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Monday approved its first-ever ferry service licence to an international ferry operator, Sea Keepers, authorising the company to operate routes connecting Pakistan with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, according to a statement.

The approval followed a high-level meeting of the Licensing Committee, comprising officials from Maritime Affairs, Defence, Foreign Affairs, and Interior ministries, along with representatives from the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and Port & Shipping authorities.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, hailed the move as a historic step aligned with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision and Pakistan’s National Maritime Policy.

He emphasised the opportunity this licence creates for boosting regional connectivity, religious tourism, and economic activity via sea routes.

The new ferry service is expected to serve hundreds of thousands annually, particularly pilgrims travelling to Iran and Iraq, alongside workers and tourists bound for GCC states.

The minister noted that the ferry service will alleviate pressure on land routes and reduce travel costs compared to air transport for the Pakistani diaspora and religious travellers.

“Initial operations will commence from the ports of Karachi and Gwadar using modern ferry vessels equipped with essential amenities to ensure safe, affordable travel. Expansion of routes and port calls is planned based on demand and bilateral agreements,” he added.

This ferry service launch forms part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to develop its blue economy, improve trade logistics, and promote maritime tourism, reflecting a renewed commitment to sustainable regional sea transport infrastructure, the minister stated.