BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
BOP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.36%)
CPHL 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
DCL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 180.90 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (5.12%)
FCCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.37%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
HUBC 157.85 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (2.75%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.53%)
MLCF 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.65%)
NBP 126.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
PAEL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
POWER 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.95%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.45%)
PREMA 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.78%)
PRL 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.99%)
SSGC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.85%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.49%)
TREET 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.98%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,482 Increased By 57.7 (0.4%)
BR30 41,280 Increased By 422.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 142,053 Increased By 1017.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 43,707 Increased By 372.2 (0.86%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan grants first-ever ferry licence for routes to Iran, gulf countries

BR Web Desk Published August 4, 2025 Updated August 4, 2025 07:23pm

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Monday approved its first-ever ferry service licence to an international ferry operator, Sea Keepers, authorising the company to operate routes connecting Pakistan with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, according to a statement.

The approval followed a high-level meeting of the Licensing Committee, comprising officials from Maritime Affairs, Defence, Foreign Affairs, and Interior ministries, along with representatives from the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and Port & Shipping authorities.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, hailed the move as a historic step aligned with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision and Pakistan’s National Maritime Policy.

Gwadar Port: govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

He emphasised the opportunity this licence creates for boosting regional connectivity, religious tourism, and economic activity via sea routes.

The new ferry service is expected to serve hundreds of thousands annually, particularly pilgrims travelling to Iran and Iraq, alongside workers and tourists bound for GCC states.

The minister noted that the ferry service will alleviate pressure on land routes and reduce travel costs compared to air transport for the Pakistani diaspora and religious travellers.

“Initial operations will commence from the ports of Karachi and Gwadar using modern ferry vessels equipped with essential amenities to ensure safe, affordable travel. Expansion of routes and port calls is planned based on demand and bilateral agreements,” he added.

This ferry service launch forms part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to develop its blue economy, improve trade logistics, and promote maritime tourism, reflecting a renewed commitment to sustainable regional sea transport infrastructure, the minister stated.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry ferry service ferry licensing process ferry service to Iran ferry service to gulf countries

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan grants first-ever ferry licence for routes to Iran, gulf countries

PM Shehbaz briefed on flood situation, damages caused by rains in GB

Rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Deadline for Ajrak design number plates extended till Oct 31 for two-wheelers

Pakistan, US to continue cooperation on shared interests

Bangladesh seeks Pakistani coal, limestone to meet industrial demand in trade talks

Sugar cartelisation case hearing rescheduled on mills’ request

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli govt officials’ provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque

NDMA issues flood alert amid expected heavy rains till Aug 10

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Read more stories