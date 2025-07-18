Five private firms submit proposals for Gwadar-Gulf ferry service: maritime ministry

As part of efforts to enhance regional maritime connectivity, five private companies have submitted proposals to launch a ferry service linking Gwadar Port with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said on Friday.

The development came during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, who reviewed progress on the proposed ferry initiative.

The meeting assessed the technical, operational, and financial aspects of the proposals, which aim to introduce direct maritime passenger and cargo services between Pakistan and Gulf states.

The initiative follows the ministry’s July 1 announcement to expand Gwadar Port’s operational capacity through new shipping lines and regional ferry links. The planned service is expected to offer an affordable and efficient travel and trade route, particularly benefiting expatriate communities and cross-border traders.

During the meeting, Minister Chaudhry held a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister of Balochistan, who assured full support for the project and emphasised its potential to bring socio-economic development to the province.

“The ferry service will not only improve connectivity between Pakistan and the Gulf, but also help position Gwadar as a key maritime hub in the region,” the minister said, stressing its strategic and economic value.

The meeting concluded with directions to conduct further evaluations and ensure all regulatory and logistical requirements are addressed before the project moves to the implementation stage.