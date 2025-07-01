Gwadar Port: Govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Tuesday unveiled a strategic plan to expand Gwadar Port’s operational capacity by introducing new shipping lines and launching a ferry service connecting Pakistan with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, in Islamabad, read a statement.

“The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance regional connectivity, boost maritime trade, and position Gwadar as a major hub in the Arabian Sea,” said Chaudhry.

“We aim to transform Gwadar into a strategic transhipment and logistics centre, benefiting Pakistan and the wider region.”

Numerous issues uncovered: Gwadar Port struggles to achieve desired success

Located in Balochistan, Gwadar Port is a strategically important deep-sea port and a key component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a massive infrastructure project aimed at boosting regional trade and connectivity

During the meeting, the maritime minister on Tuesday emphasised that with Gwadar Port now fully operational, it is time to accelerate its integration into international maritime networks. He directed relevant departments to pursue all necessary steps to increase the port’s commercial activity and unlock its full potential.

Chaudhry said additional shipping lines will be connected to Gwadar to facilitate greater movement of goods, promote transit trade with Central Asia and the Middle East, and support Pakistan’s growing role in the regional logistics landscape.

“The new routes will reduce pressure on existing ports and ensure faster, more efficient cargo handling”, he said.

In addition to enhancing cargo operations, the government has also planned to launch a ferry service from Gwadar to GCC countries.

The move is expected to provide an affordable, direct maritime link for passengers and cargo, and will particularly benefit expatriate communities and cross-border traders.

“The ferry service will strengthen people-to-people ties, boost tourism, and provide a new economic lifeline for Balochistan,” Chaudhry said.

“It will create local employment, improve supporting infrastructure, and attract private sector participation, especially in the areas of ship services, hospitality, and transportation.”

PM seeks Turkish participation in running Gwadar Port

Moreover, the maritime ministry has initiated consultations with shipping companies, maritime authorities, and port operators to finalise technical, legal, and logistical frameworks for both the new shipping lines and the ferry service.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fully harness the strategic importance of Gwadar.