‘Money laundering’: Rs111bn penalty slapped on 13 solar firms

KARACHI: The Customs Adjudication Authority has imposed a crushing Rs 111 billion penalty against 13 fraudulent solar panel import companies involved in an elaborate money laundering operation that funnelled Rs 120 billion abroad through systematic over-invoicing.

The landmark verdict, delivered by Dr Erum Zahra of the Customs Adjudication Authority, exposes a sophisticated network of shell companies that exploited banking loopholes to orchestrate one of the country’s most significant trade-based money laundering schemes. The case has sent shockwaves through Pakistan’s trade and enforcement sectors as authorities grapple with the scale of financial fraud that has been uncovered.

The investigation revealed that all 13 companies were nothing more than paper entities with dummy proprietors, created specifically to launder illicit funds through the legitimate-appearing solar panel import business. The companies collectively received Rs 140 billion in bank deposits, with a staggering Rs 45 billion deposited in cash despite having no traceable business operations or physical presence.

The largest penalties were imposed on four companies: Rs 53 billion, Rs 21 billion, Rs 16 billion, and Rs 8.6 billion, respectively.

The fraud’s mechanics were straightforward yet devastating: solar panels worth Rs 120 billion were imported at inflated prices, then sold locally for just Rs 85 billion through fictitious transactions using fake buyer names. The Rs 35 billion discrepancy confirmed systematic over-invoicing designed to facilitate massive foreign remittances under the guise of legitimate trade.

The case has drawn attention from the highest levels of government, with the Prime Minister’s Office establishing a high-powered investigation committee to probe the institutional failures that enabled such widespread fraud. The inquiry spans multiple agencies, including banks, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Customs, Inland Revenue Service (IRS), Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), and law enforcement bodies.

The Post Clearance Audit (PCA), South has filed 13 FIRs implicating 45 individuals, including the purported company owners and facilitators. Despite multiple hearing notices, none of the accused appeared before the adjudicating authority, prompting Dr Zahra to impose not only the record Rs 111 billion in financial penalties but also Rs 45 million in personal penalties.

Beyond the penalties, authorities have confiscated 327 blocked containers of solar panels at various ports belonging to the said companies, official sources said, and added that the government was expecting to recover Rs 1.5 billion through the public auction of these seized goods.

“While the adjudication order is a landmark, the next challenge for Customs authorities and federal agencies is to enforce recovery of the Rs 111 billion in penalties and confiscate properties and assets acquired by the 45 accused individuals through illicit proceeds. The trail of money stretches across both public and private institutions, and officials are preparing to trace, freeze, and confiscate all identifiable assets tied to this vast laundering network,” they said.

This case represents a watershed moment for Pakistan’s trade oversight mechanisms. The systematic exploitation of banking regulations and the creation of fictitious transaction networks highlight critical vulnerabilities in the country’s financial monitoring systems.

The findings of the prime minister’s investigation committee are expected to trigger significant reforms in inter-agency coordination for addressing trade-based financial crimes, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025