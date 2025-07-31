Sri Lankan shares log best month so far in 2025

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, marking their best month so far this year.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.39% to 19,642.48, rising for the tenth session in a row. It added 9% in July, extending gains to a third straight month.

All the sub-sectors, except energy and communications services advanced, on Thursday.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and UB Finance were the two top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 25% and 18.2%, respectively.

After markets closed, official data showed Sri Lanka’s Colombo Consumer Price Index fell 0.3% on-year in July as food prices cooled.

Trading volume on the benchmark index rose to 205.9 million shares from 180.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5.66 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($18.7 million) from 5.29 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 295.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.50 billion rupees, the data showed.