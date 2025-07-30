BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
Markets

Materials, utilities boost Sri Lanka shares

  • CSE All-Share index settled up 0.17% to 19,566.15
Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 05:43pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by advances in materials and utilities stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.17% to 19,566.15, logging gains for the ninth straight session.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Lighthouse Hotel were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 25% and 13.4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 180.9 million shares from 221.2 million in the previous session.

Energy, communication stocks lift Sri Lanka shares

The equity market’s turnover fell to 5.29 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($17.5 million) from 7.60 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 163.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.16 billion rupees, the data showed.

