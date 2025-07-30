BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BOP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CPHL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
DCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
DGKC 167.64 Decreased By ▼ -4.37 (-2.54%)
FCCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
GCIL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
HUBC 146.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
MLCF 79.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.61%)
NBP 122.73 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.94%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 165.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PREMA 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
PRL 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.78%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
SSGC 43.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.81%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.44%)
TRG 56.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,122 Decreased By -186.1 (-1.3%)
BR30 39,167 Decreased By -637.1 (-1.6%)
KSE100 138,412 Decreased By -1268.4 (-0.91%)
KSE30 42,255 Decreased By -436.1 (-1.02%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee continues to gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 282.95 in interbank market
Recorder Report Published July 30, 2025 Updated July 30, 2025 04:32pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 282.95, a gain of Re0.1.

On Tuesday, the currency settled at 283.05.

Pakistan’s crackdown on black market dollar trading has strengthened the rupee, but traders say under-the-counter deals have swiftly shifted to smartphones and home deliveries instead.

Many unlicensed exchange shops have been shut since July 22, when the military spy agency summoned representatives of the sector to explain the US dollar’s rising cost in the open market. Soon after, raids were carried out by the Federal Investigation Agency, which tackles financial crime and smuggling.

Since the crackdown began, the rupee has rebounded from a sharp fall against the dollar earlier in July.

Internationally, the euro steadied near its lowest in a month on Wednesday, nursing steep losses this week as investors counted the cost of the US-EU trade pact and looked ahead to policy meetings from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

US and Chinese officials agreed to seek an extension of their 90-day tariff truce on Tuesday, following two days of what both sides described as constructive talks in Stockholm.

No major breakthroughs were announced, and US officials said it was up to President Donald Trump to decide whether to extend a truce that expires on August 12.

The euro was 0.12% higher at $1.1558 in early trading after dropping for the first two days of the week and hitting a one-month low of $1.15185 on Tuesday.

The single currency has benefited this year from the dollar losing its lustre due to Trump’s erratic trade policies, prompting investors to look for alternatives.

The Japanese yen firmed a bit to 148.20 per dollar.

That left the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six others, at 98.815, hovering near a one-month high.

The index is set to record its first month of gains this year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked up in early trading on Wednesday after rising more than 3% in the previous session as potential supply shortages came into focus after US President Donald Trump gave Moscow an abbreviated deadline toward ending the war in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.19%, to $72.65 a barrel by 0048 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2 cents, or 0.03%, to $69.23 a barrel.

Both contracts had settled at their highest since June 20 on Tuesday.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Pakistan central bank sees FX reserves climbing to over $17bn by FY26 end

Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia’s Far East

PSX gains over 400 points as State Bank maintains status quo

Here is how key interest rate has moved in last 12 months

Atlas Honda shifts gears with launch of CG150 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Systems Limited acquires British American Tobacco’s IT arm

CCP decides 223 cases, slashes legal backlog by over 40%

COAS Munir reaffirms commitment to eradicating terrorism, advancing Balochistan’s socio-economic uplift

Oil prices fall on profit-taking as market weighs up supply risks

Read more stories