BML 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
CNERGY 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CPHL 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
DCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 172.48 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.27%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 25.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
HUBC 147.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.06%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
MLCF 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
NBP 120.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.19%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.85%)
PIAHCLA 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.24%)
PREMA 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.51%)
PRL 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
PTC 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SNGP 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
SSGC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TREET 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,111 Decreased By -197 (-1.38%)
BR30 39,341 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.16%)
KSE100 138,449 Decreased By -1232 (-0.88%)
KSE30 42,236 Decreased By -455.3 (-1.07%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady after big gains on Trump’s Russia ultimatum

  • Brent crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.19%, to $72.65 a barrel
Reuters Published 30 Jul, 2025 07:59am

BEIJING: Oil prices ticked up in early trading on Wednesday after rising more than 3% in the previous session as potential supply shortages came into focus after U.S. President Donald Trump gave Moscow an abbreviated deadline toward ending the war in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.19%, to $72.65 a barrel by 0048 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2 cents, or 0.03%, to $69.23 a barrel.

Both contracts had settled at their highest since June 20 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Trump said he would start imposing measures on Russia, including 100% secondary tariffs on its trading partners, if it did not make progress on ending the war within 10-12 days, moving up an earlier 50-day deadline.

“Effective secondary 100% tariffs would lead to a dramatic shift in the oil market. A number of key buyers of Russian oil would likely be reluctant to continue purchases, particularly large U.S. trading partners,” ING analysts said in a note.

“While this gives OPEC+ room to start unwinding additional tranches of supply cuts, it would still leave the market in deficit under a worst-case scenario.”

The U.S. had warned China, the largest buyer of Russian oil, that it could face huge tariffs if it continues buying, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a news conference in Stockholm where the U.S. was holding trade talks with the EU.

JP Morgan analysts said in a note that while China was not likely to comply with U.S. sanctions, India has signaled it would do so, potentially putting 2.3 million barrels per day of Russian oil exports at risk.

The U.S. and EU averted a trade war with a deal that included 15% U.S. tariffs on European imports, easing concerns about the impact of trade tensions on economic growth and offering further support to oil prices.

In Venezuela, foreign partners of state oil company PDVSA are still waiting for authorisations from the U.S. to operate in the sanctioned country after talks on the subject last week, which could return some supply to the market, potentially easing pressure for prices to rise.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil steady after big gains on Trump’s Russia ultimatum

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Powerful quake in Russia’s Far East causes tsunami, Japan and Hawaii order evacuations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Read more stories